Bolen Park Hosts First LoCo Food Truck Fest

Loudoun Parks and Recreation’s first-ever LoCo Food Truck Festival was held Saturday in the parking lot of Segra Field at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg. Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions play the LoCo Food Truck Festival Saturday, May 14. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Crowds lined up May 15 to try more than a dozen food trucks, hear Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions, play games like cornhole and giant Jenga, and sample a beer and wine garden nearby. Despite the occasional drizzle in the area, the weather stayed mostly clear for the visiting families, who formed long lines for a bite to eat from local food truck favorites. More than a dozen food trucks took part in the LoCo Food Truck Festival Saturday, May 14. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]