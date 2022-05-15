Missing Woman Found Dead in Sterling

A 33-year-old Sterling woman who was reported missing Saturday morning was found dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Kelley Muscara was found in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, near where she was reported as being last seen early Saturday morning. According to a missing persons alert issued Saturday, she was believed to be on foot and there was a concern over her well-being attributed to physical and/or health conditions.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with any additional information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective R. Schmidt at 703-777-1021.