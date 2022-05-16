Kaiser Permanente Sponsors $15K in Meals for Sterling Elementary

Loudoun Education Foundation received a $15,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente in support of its weekend meal bag program, Backpack Coalition from Kaiser Permanente.

The funds allowed the foundation to provide about 130 meal bags each week for Sterling Elementary School students from January and through the end of this school year.

“At Kaiser Permanente, improving the health of the communities we serve and advancing health equity are foundational to our mission,” stated Cynthia Cifuentes, vice president of Brand, Communication and Community Engagement for Kaiser Permanente. “This includes ensuring that our schools are safe, healthy places and that our communities have access to healthy food. We’re proud to partner with the Loudoun Education Foundation to ensure to advance this work.”

“We are thrilled to receive this much needed support for our Backpack Coalition and particularly the 130 students this program serves weekly at Sterling Elementary,” stated Loudoun Education Foundation Program Coordinator Julie Sproul.

More information about the Loudoun Education Foundation’s Backpack Coalition and other programs is online at LoudounEducationFoundation.org.