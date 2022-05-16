Visit Loudoun Offers $50K in Sports Grants

Visit Loudoun is accepting applications through May 30 for its fiscal year 2023 Sports Tournament Grant Reimbursement Program, which offers a total of $50,000 to organizations that can host sporting events in Loudoun.

The program was designed to support bids on sports tournaments, and is open to parks and recreation departments as well as sports organizations that are able to promote and host tournaments after July 1.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process, and Visit Loudoun will provide funding for tournaments that have the greatest return on investment in terms of visitor spending. Applications are reviewed by a volunteer committee, and the Visit Loudoun Board of Directors will vote on the committee’s recommendations to determine funding.

Sports tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors in the global travel industry. According to Visit Loudoun, in 2019, the sports tourism industry contributed more than $10 million to Loudoun County’s economy.

Applications are due by May 30 at 4 p.m. The application, along with additional details, is available online at visitloudoun.org/tourism-industry/programs/visit-loudoun-grant-opportunities/sports-grant-program. With questions, contact Visit Loudoun Director of Sales, Sports and Services Torye Hurst at hurst@visitloudoun.org.