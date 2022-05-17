BENEFIT Awards $24K to Nonprofits

Seven community nonprofits have been selected as recipients of grant funding from BENEFIT.

Established in 2017, BENEFIT is a coalition of musicians and community leaders uniting people with music to raise funds and awareness for nonprofit organizations serving children in Loudoun County.

A total of $24,200 was awarded from the proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2021 Crossroads Music Festival and its 2021 Hope for the Holidays online music special.

The grant recipients are:

• Loudoun Literacy Council, $4,000;

• INMED USA, a division of INMED Partnerships for Children, $3,700;

• Just Neighbors, $3,500;

• National Alliance on Mental Illness – Northern Virginia (NAMI-Northern Virginia), $3,500;

• Bridle Paths, $3,300;

• Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters (BRAWS), $3,200; and

• The Ryan Bartel Foundation, $3,000.

“We know how hard nonprofit organizations work to help serve members of our community,” BENEFIT co-founder Amy Bobchek said. “We are so thankful to be able to help support these nonprofit organizations, their missions, and the work they do to help children in Loudoun County.”

“This grant funding would not have been possible without the musicians, sponsors and venues, and volunteers who participated in and helped with our events.” Co-founder Ara Bagdasarian said. “We would also like to thank the community members who supported our events. At BENEFIT, we know that music can bring people together and make a difference. We are thankful for everyone who helped support BENEFIT and our mission, and in doing so, helped support these nonprofit organizations.”

BENEFIT’s 2022 Crossroads Music Festival is planned for Saturday, Sept. 17. More information about the format of the event will be available closer to the event date. Businesses seeking to sponsor the event can find sponsorship information at benefit.live.