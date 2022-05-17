Leesburg Firm Tapped for Weather Service Contract

Leesburg-based Lynker has received a potential five-year, $136.9 million task order to deliver scientific support services to the National Centers for Environmental Prediction within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service.

The company said it will work with Science Applications International Corp. and Axiom Consultants as part of an expert technical team to deliver scientific services to NCEP under the task order that was awarded under NOAA’s ProTech Weather Domain indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The project is designed to improve weather data collection and weather modeling.

Lynker, along with SAIC and Axiom, will use its experience providing research and development and science and technology support and developing forecast models, data assimilation and other scientific computing applications to support work on the NCEP task order.

Joe Linza, founder and CEO of Lynker, said the company has demonstrated its capability to assist NOAA from a mission-focused service perspective and intends to show its commitment to the job through the task order.

Work on the task order will kick off on Sept. 1 and occur at NCEP’s Environmental Modeling Center in College Park, Maryland.

Founded by CEO Joe Linza, Lynker is an employee-owned company headquartered at the Mason Enterprise Center in Leesburg. It has more than 400 employees and provides technologies and systems integration support and other tech services through several contracts, including NOAA’s ProTech Oceans, Fisheries and Weather Domain contracts.