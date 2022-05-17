Loudoun Supervisors to Consider Bus Route to Import Workers

County supervisors could consider setting up commuter buses to points north and west like Winchester and Charles Town, WV, to boost Loudoun’s workforce.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said his proposal comes from a confluence of traffic congestion, affordable housing concerns and spare capacity in Loudoun’s commuter bus fleet. The proposal scheduled to go to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday points out that so far, commuter bus ridership has only returned to 9% of its pre-COVID-19 levels.

“For me, it’s kind of a combination of listening to the discussion about affordable housing and, in my case, my feeling is there’s only so much we’re ever going to be able to do about that,” Letourneau said. “The reality is, affordable housing for some people that work in Loudoun is going to be places like Jefferson County or Winchester.”

And, he said, it will be years before projects on Rt. 7 and Rt. 9 to relieve traffic will have results. He said the commuter buses could be an economic development tool, bringing in workforce to support the county’s businesses and tax base.

“We’ve always thought of a commuter bus as a tool to get our residents to other places, but the whole purpose of our economic development is to try to develop businesses her to offset the residential tax base,” he said.

“Any way to kind of bring potential workforce in from areas that have less expensive housing is worth exploring, and obviously there’s a lot of co-benefit—traffic benefits, environmental benefits, all that sort of thing,” he added.

The county board was scheduled on Tuesday night to consider directing county staff to develop a work plan and cost estimate to study the feasibility of those new commuter bus routes.