Purcellville Faces Costly Repairs at Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Purcellville Town Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night to authorize spending up to $319,440 to repair an electrical line serving the wastewater treatment plant and to keep generators running until that work is complete.

Town Manager David A. Merkarski said the line shorted out Friday, requiring the town to lease two 350kw generators at a cost of $2,800 per day and another $1,300 per day to keep them fueled and the plant operating. If the generators fail, the plant has about 30 hours before flows would exceed capacity and inadequately treated effluent would be released into Goose Creek, according to a staff report.

The repair is expected to require the replacement of 500 feet of electrical line. As of Tuesday, two bids were in hand and a third was expected, the town manager said.

The council approved the staff request to shift just over $169,500 from budgeted projects and to use almost $150,000 in reserve funds to cover the anticipated costs.

The council also authorized hiring an engineering firm to conduct a root-cause analysis to determine the cause of the failure.