Sterling Man Charged for Pepper Spraying Juvenile

A 46-year-old Sterling man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly used pepper spray on a juvenile during a neighborhood dispute.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were called to Fontwell Square in Sterling just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The incident began when a group of teenagers removed lawn chairs from multiple properties and placed them in a communal space. One of the residents reported that he confronted one of the juveniles sitting in his chair, the juvenile refused to get up, and he pepper sprayed the chair.

The man was charged with illegal use of teargas or other gasses. Under state law, if found to be done maliciously, the action would be a class 3 felony with a sentence of five to 20 years in prison. If done unlawfully, but not maliciously, the crime would be class 6 felony, with a sentence of one to five years in prison.

He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.