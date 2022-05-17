Trial Begins in Sterling Walmart Shooting Case

The trial has opened in the case against a 34-year-old Sterling man who faces a possible sentence of life in prison following a Jan. 2, 2021, shootout with Loudoun deputies at the Sterling Walmart store.

The incident, which started as a shoplifting case, ended with a deputy spending 42 days in a hospital undergoing treatment for gun wounds.

Steven E. Thodos is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder, two counts of malicious wounding, aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny of a vehicle and four counts of using a firearm during the commission of felonies.

Following a day and a half jury selection, a 15-member panel, including three alternates, was seated Tuesday afternoon for the trial expected to continue into next week.

In their opening statements, prosecutors said their evidence would be laid out with a combination of witness testimony, store security video, deputy bodycam footage and dashcam video over the next few days. Defense attorneys said the commonwealth would be unable to approve the elements required by law to secure convictions.

At the center of the case will be Deputy First Class Camron Gentry, the first responding officer who was shot multiple times and sustained permanent injuries. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton noted that following New Year’s Day, many in Loudoun were making resolutions to improve their lives. “On that day, Deputy Gentry resolved to live,” she said.

The incident began just before 5 p.m. Jan. 2 when loss prevention officers at the Sterling Walmart detained Thodos on suspicion of stealing items, claiming he was “skip scanning” merchandise at the checkout—that is putting some items with his purchases without processing them in the payment system.

Thodos was being held in a room with the civilian security officers and two other suspected shoplifters when Gentry arrived. The suspect resisted the deputy’s efforts to pat him down and search him. When Deputy First Class Charles Ewing arrived, they tried together but were thrown to the ground. They said Thodos then pulled out a handgun and fired at them. The loss prevention officers also sustained injuries. As the suspect ran from the security office and out of the store, Ewing fired shots at Thodos, striking him in the arm.

Ewing did not pursue the suspect, but returned to aid Gentry, applying a tourniquet and putting pressure on the wounds until rescue crews arrived. Last month, Ewing was presented with a Silver Medal of Valor by the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and last week a national lifesaving award for his conduct.

Investigators said Thodos then stole a pickup from a nearby business and led law enforcement on a chase down Rt. 28 into Fairfax County, where he crashed and later was arrested.

To win a conviction of the most serious charges, attempted capital murder, prosecutors must prove Thodos willfully, deliberately and with premeditation sought to kill the deputies. The class 2 felony carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The charge of aggravated malicious wounding, in which the shooting was intended to maim, disfigure, disable or kill the victim and results in severe injury or causes permanent and significant physical impairment, also is a class 2 felony. Malicious wounding is a class 6 felony punishable by one to five years in prison. Grand larceny is punishable by up to 12 months in jail. Use of firearm in the commission of the felony carries a mandatory minimum three-year prison sentence.