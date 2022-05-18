Health Officials Warn of Potential Measles Exposure in Ashburn￼

After an unvaccinated child contracted measles during international travel, health officials in Northern Virginia have issued a warning to other families who may have been exposed.

Out of an abundance of caution, health officials are coordinating efforts to reach people who may have been exposed at the Pediatric and Adult Emergency Health Departments at Inova Fairfax Hospital and at Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center in Ashburn.

People who have received two doses of a measles containing vaccine, either the measles, mumps and rubella or MMR vaccine, or a measles-only vaccine which is available in other countries, are protected and do not need to take any action.

People who have received only one dose of a measles containing vaccine are still very likely to be protected and face a very low risk of being infected with measles from any of these exposures. However, to achieve complete immunity, health professionals advise a second vaccine dose.

However, people who have never received a measles containing vaccine nor had a documented case of measles may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure.

People who were at the Ashburn office between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 13 are advised of a potential exposure. Exposure may have also been possible at the Fairfax hospital on May 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., and on May 16 from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Anyone with additional questions or who may have been exposed at the Loudoun County location should call the Loudoun call center at 703-737-8300, or at the Fairfax hospital, 202-851-9616. They should also immediately call their primary health care provider or health department to discuss further care, and call ahead before going to the medical office or the emergency room to tell them that about the measles exposure.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the child is currently in stable condition and improving. Outside of those specific locations and times, it is currently believed that the risk to the community is low.

Measles is a highly contagious illness that is spread through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth, or throat of an infected individual. Measles symptoms usually appear in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of greater than 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a cough. The second stage begins around the third to seventh day when a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.

Measles is easily preventable through the safe and effective MMR vaccine. The best protection against future measles cases is the vaccination of all susceptible persons. Two doses are recommended for most individuals with the first dose given at age 12-15 months and the second prior to kindergarten entry, age 4-6 years.

Measles is common in many parts of the world, including popular tourist destinations. All persons who will be traveling internationally should be evaluated for measles immunity and vaccinated as needed. Infants too young to be vaccinated should avoid travel to areas with measles until they can be vaccinated.

For further information contact the Loudoun Health District by email at Health@loudoun.gov. For more information on measles, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/epidemiology-fact-sheets/measles-rubeola/.