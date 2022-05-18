Letter: Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg 

Editor: I was happy to see Jason Miyares condemn racism after the Buffalo massacre, but what we really need is for Miyares to understand and articulate to his supporters the importance of learning about racism and the harm caused by colorblindness.



The right likes to pretend that the sole purpose of CRT is to make white people feel guilty about the atrocities committed by our ancestors, but how would that benefit Black people? The Black people who I have talked to simply want us white people to acknowledge the lasting consequences of 400 years of racism. But really, who wouldn’t feel some feelings about white people owning Black peoples? Guilt isn’t really the feeling I get when I think about how back in the late 60s during integration that rather than allowing Black people to swim in the same pool with us, we chose to fill them in with cement. As someone born in the 80s, the feelings I felt were surprise that I was 40 years old when I learned about this and disgust that we would treat other human being this way. I also had feelings of curiosity. I wanted to learn more about what had happened in the past and how our actions from 60 years ago continue to affect our Black communities. This is essentially what CRT is.



What’s that saying about if we don’t learn about history it will repeat itself? Why does that only apply to confederate statues in public spaces but not to slavery and Jim Crow?



Could teaching CRT in schools have prevented the massacre of 10 Black people in Buffalo? Miyares says that racism and bigotry have no place here but praying isn’t going to do that. It’s time for us to hold Miyares accountable. It’s time for him to tell us what ACTIONS he will take to prove that racism and bigotry have no place here?



Heather Gottlieb, Leesburg

