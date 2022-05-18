Miriam Dumouchel Beliveau, 1929-2022

Miriam (Dumouchel) Beliveau, 92, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 at her home in Ashburn.



Miriam came into the world as a gift to so many on Christmas Day, 1929. She left on a day that epitomized her existence – Mother’s Day (or close enough – she stayed for a couple of encores).



She was the daughter of the late Romeo and Miriam Dumouchel.



She was married for 42 years to her beloved husband, George Beliveau, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind the family that she cherished in life – 6 children, 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. They are Margaret (Beliveau) Ficalora, her husband Robert and their children Alex, Marc, Neal, Ellen, and Claire; James Beliveau and his children Daniel (Emily) and Leslie and great granddaughter Rosemary; Elizabeth (Beliveau) Davis, her husband Tom and their children Meg and Max; David Beliveau, his wife Lynne and their children Katie (Brandon), Kevin, Jessica, and great grandson Connor; Andrew Beliveau and his daughter Madison; and Neal Beliveau, his wife Julie and their children Jamie and Tim. She also leaves behind one sister, Agnes McCarthy of Chatham, MA, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings George, Olive, Lea, Raymond, Margaret, and Joan, Charlie Lord and daughter-in-law Evelyn.



When not raising her family, Miriam was an elementary school teacher in Waterbury, CT – first in the public schools and for many years at St. Anne School. After retirement, she was a volunteer for many causes, most recently as part of the chaplaincy program at INOVA Loudoun Hospital. She had a tremendous faith and was a communicant of St. Theresa’s parish in Ashburn.



Miriam loved traveling, a good glass of wine (or even a bad one), and being in nature, particularly at the beach. An accomplished chef and technology wizard, she is believed to be the first person to consistently use the fire alarm to call the family to dinner (tuna casserole “surprise” was everyone’s favorite). She cheated at Bananagrams but her words were so inventive we mostly let it go. She loved a good debate and was a student of history and geography throughout her life. Miriam was happiest when surrounded by family and immersed in laughter and love. She will be greatly missed.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21st at Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, VA at 11:00AM.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Maryknoll or Heifer International.