Report: Loudoun Sees Spike in Homelessness

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ May 2022 point-in-time count found that while homelessness continues to decrease in the region, Loudoun saw a 24% spike in homelessness from last year.

This is the second year that the count was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the count found the total number of persons experiencing homelessness increased from 80 in 2021 to 99 in 2022. Regionally, the count found 7,605 people homeless, an 8% decrease from 2021.

However, over the previous five years, homelessness has decreased in both Loudoun and the region.

According to the report, in Loudoun County, the number of people experiencing homelessness decreased by 26% in the last five years. Across the region, homelessness is down 27%, more than 2,800 people, over the last five years.

The Point-in-Time Count is a one-day snapshot of people experiencing homelessness across nine jurisdictions. In Loudoun, it is conducted by the Loudoun County Continuum of Care.

“While the overall trend of homelessness is decreasing, the increase in Loudoun from 2021 highlights the challenges that members of our community continue to face during the coronavirus pandemic,” stated Loudoun County Department of Family Services Director Ina Fernández. ““We will continue to use a variety of tools, including the Point-In-Time Count to refine our services to support the most vulnerable in our community who are experiencing a housing crisis.”

Loudoun County offers a variety of programs to assist households in need through the Department of Family Services and the Loudoun Continuum of Care, a partnership between local government, nonprofit agencies, the public school system, health care providers, faith-based organizations and others that work together to address the needs of those experiencing housing instability or homelessness in Loudoun County.

Anyone who may be experiencing a housing crisis is encouraged to contact the Department of Family Services’ Information & Referral /Coordinated Entry program at 703-777-0420.