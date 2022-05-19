Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: I want to thank LCPS for their openness to studying Critical Race Theory, not to have it taught but to learn things from it. Post-2020 institutions have a mandate to listen more carefully to those marginalized and harmed by the imperfect yet honorable American project.

I also offer a warning voice about culture war profiteers who prey upon beloved Loudoun County friends and neighbors, transmogrifying their valid concerns into fear, then anger, then hatred—the pitting of neighbor against neighbor.

For the “center to hold” in Loudoun County, I and many others believe culture wars must, and can, be avoided. So pled Abraham Lincoln:

“We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville