Pool Fill-up Cause Water Scare in Round Hill Neighborhood

The filling of the pool at the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club created a water panic for the neighborhood over the weekend.

The Round Hill Town Council was briefed on the incident Wednesday night.

Crews at the club began refilling the 120,000-gallon pool over the weekend, but apparently disregarded the direction of the town’s utility staff to add the water in phases. As water continued to run into the pool throughout the day and night, an alert that the Stoneleigh water storage tank was draining prompted a call to shut off the flow.

The water system serving the Stoneleigh neighborhood—several groundwater wells and a storage tank—operates separately from the main system serving the town and surrounding neighborhoods.

Staff members believe that about 30,000 gallons of water flowed into the pool before the shutdown was ordered. That’s about the same volume the neighborhood uses daily.

The incident caused the wells to pump longer hours than is typical and also triggered a temporary spike in chlorine levels in the system.

Although the system has been stabilized—and the pool filling completed with trucked-in water—the town staff is continuing the process of refilling the storage tank while closely monitoring the performance of the wells.

Following an emergency caused by a broken line in the Stoneleigh system last fall, the Town Council is moving ahead with plans to build an additional tank to increase water storage there.