Supervisors Mark Gun Violence Awareness Day in Another Split Vote

Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3, following what has become an annual debate on the county dais.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) first brought a resolution marking the day, which was first recognized in 2015, the previous board in 2016. After backlash from Republicans, she attempted to avoid a political battle removing reference to The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Loudoun County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, but the Republican majority on the board at the time stopped it nonetheless—preventing even discussing the resolution with an unusual motion to table the resolution indefinitely.

But the observance returned to the county boardroom with the new Democratic majority, passing resolutions in 2020 and 2021, and now with another split vote this year.

This year’s debate was overshadowed by the most recent headline-grabbing mass shooting of 13 Black people in a grocery store in Buffalo, NY on May 14 by a teenaged white supremacist, armed with a modified civilian version of the military AR-15. It was also the first day of the trial of the man accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy and two loss prevention employees in a Sterling Walmart, hospitalizing the deputy for 42 days and multiple surgeries.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said she was “really sad and disappointed that one of our colleagues decided to be petty and pull this item off of consent,” a package of non-contested items that the board passes at the same time typically by unanimous consent. She cited the much higher rate of gun death and homicide in the U.S., as well as polls showing broad support among Americans for measures like background checks and an assault weapons ban.

The resolution’s two opponents, Supervisors Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin), argued the resolution was really a step toward more gun control.

“I’ve never seen a gun load itself, pick itself up, point itself at anything and shoot itself. Humans do that for guns,” Buffington said. “They use guns and they do that. Humans are violent. You change this to Human Violence Awareness Month. I’m happy to agree with it and sign on to it.”

“Guns are not really the problem. Evil is the problem. Evil is with us constantly in this world and will continue to be constantly,” Kershner said.

“To use an analogy, we could suggest that, you know, cars killed millions of—thousands, hundreds of thousands of people every year. A car has never once started itself and run over somebody, or gone out on the road and driven recklessly or driven while under the influence. No, it’s people who have made unwise, wrong or evil decisions,” he added.

Randall said she agreed with the car analogy.

“So how about we treat guns like we treat cars?” she said. “Let’s register them. If you’re going to operate—have a gun, let’s license you. If you’re going to sell your car from one person to another like you sell your gun from a person to another, let’s put that in the books. If we’re going to make that example of cars and guns, let’s treat guns like we treat cars. Why not?”

She also disagreed that “evil” was the problem.

“Is the assumption Americans are more evil than anybody else in the world? Because we certainly have a lot more gun violence than anybody else,” she said.

She said the difference in America is the prevalence of gun ownership.

“We’re not inherently bad in this country. We don’t have more people with mental health issues in this country—and by the way, mental health issues are not the reason this happens. None of that’s true. But what’s true in America is, people are dying from guns at a much higher rate than anything else. So if you take everything else and assume everything else is even, we assume we’re not more evil…. the only variable is the guns, then you know what, the problem is the guns,” she said.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Ashburn) said she had recently spoken to a friend from Buffalo, whose grandmother and sister live two blocks from the grocery store site of the shooting and who shop there frequently. She said her friend is heartbroken, and she is devastated for the people who lost friends in the shooting.

“I don’t know them personally, but I just can’t imagine losing a husband, or your grandmother, or someone from your church who you looked up to. And the comments that I’ve heard, I’m sure those would not be said to those families,” she said.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) once again abstained on the resolution, as he has in years past. But, he said, he didn’t want to abstain without acknowledging the sentiment.

“I do completely stand against gun violence, as we all should. I question the efficacy of the Board of Supervisors passing a piece of paper and acting like we’ve actually done anything, and that’s what we do here,” Letourneau said.

The resolution passed 6-2-1, with Buffington and Kershner opposed and Letourneau abstaining.