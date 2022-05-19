Virts Miller Foundation Announces Competitive Grants

The Virts Miller Foundation is launching an annual competitive grants program, intending to issue more than $100,000 to nonprofits this year.

“Our family has been fortunate to have achieved success through our past business endeavors, affording us the opportunity to give back to our community,” stated founder Sharon Virts. “This year, we have expanded our giving to include an annual competitive grant program to reach a wider audience in Loudoun.”

Grants awarded will be in support of foundation’s mission to reinforce cultural significance, assist in the preservation of historical sites, ignite initiatives that fuel opportunities for the underserved in our community, strengthen and enhance access to healthcare and counseling services available to the community, and encourage the development and mentorship of the next generation through educational and training programs.

The Virts Miller Foundation invites local nonprofits to submit letters of interest via their website, virtsmillerfoundation.org. Letters are due by June 30.

The competitive grants add to the foundation’s directed grants. Founded in 2015 as the Sharon D. Virts Charitable Foundation, the foundation has pledged more than $5 million in grants in Loudoun to date.