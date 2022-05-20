￼Loudoun School Division Seeks Injunction Against Special Grand Jury

The school division is suing for a temporary injunction against the special grand jury’s investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools.

The jury was impaneled in April, months after Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office launched an investigation into the division’s handling of several sexual assaults involving students. The investigation made good on a campaign promise from Miyares, and satisfied Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Four, targeting the Loudoun County School Board.

The division’s filing said EO4 is “no ordinary exercise of gubernatorial authority. Instead, it is an unprecedented attempt to vest broad prosecution power in the political offices of the state government”.

Judge James E. Plowman, who is overseeing the special grand jury, granted broad authority to investigate any matter related to the school division. Several students’ records were subpoenaed, including those of transgender students.

Division spokesman Wayde Byard said that the scope of the investigation is “overly broad and holds significant potential to invade the privacy of our students, staff, and families.”

“LCPS also believes the investigation violates our locally elected School Board’s constitutional authority to govern,” Byard. Said in an email. “For these reasons, LCPS has filed a complaint for a temporary injunction to limit the scope of the Attorney General’s investigation.”

Division Counsel Steven Webster, of Webster Book LLP, also charges that Virginia state law does not grant the governor or the attorney general the right to convene a special grand jury, arguing that authority lies with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

The filing said: “Permitting this Special Grand Jury to continue in its present form places LCPS’s 15,000 employees, 80,000 students, and their families under an investigation with no boundaries in time, scope or subject matter, and facing subpoenas demanding records and testimony regarding sensitive, personal information without any regard for whether that will lead to evidence of a crime.”