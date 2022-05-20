10th District GOP Holds Firehouse Primary Saturday

Republicans will pick their candidate to run against incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) during a ranked-choice voting distributed caucus Saturday, May 21.

They will be running for the first time in Virginia’s newly redrawn 10th District, which instead of reaching west through Frederick County and east into Fairfax, now reaches from Loudoun south through Prince Willian, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Loudoun dominates the district, with more than half the population living inside the county lines.

Virginia Public Access Project analysis marks the new 10th District as a purple district, although it has leaned Democrat historically. The 2021 gubernatorial election was the closest yet for 10th District Republicans—that year, 50.5% of the new 10th District voted for Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and 48.9% for Republican Glenn Youngkin. And plenty of Republicans are lining up for the chance to run in the district—voters will choose from among 11 candidates ranging among local politicians, conservative celebrities and first-time campaigners.

Final pre-convention federal campaign finance reports show since the new year, retired Navy Captain Húng Cao has led fundraising, bringing in $455,470. He is followed by Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, who got an early start to far out-raise other candidates last year—when many candidates had not yet declared—but this year has trailed Cao with $387,055.

By comparison, Loudoun’s own elected official, School Board member John Beatty, has raised only $18,730 this year, ahead only of small business owner and outsider candidate Jeff Mayhugh.

But campaign fundraising isn’t the only way for candidates in this race to get their faces in front of voters—Loudoun has found itself repeatedly at the center of national conservative outrage, and candidates like Cao and Brandon Michon have appeared on national television, with Michon announcing his candidacy on the Fox program Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In addition to Beatty, Mayhugh, Michon, Cao and Lawson, candidates include former military program manager and engineer and retired Air Force Colonel Dave Beckwith; attorney and Oracle Corporation Senior Vice President Mike Clancy; Manassas City Council member Theresa Coates Ellis; Air Force veteran John Henley; entrepreneur and grandson of longtime 10th District Congressman Frank Wolf, Caleb Max; and Brooke Taylor, an educator at Christian universities who has worked in nuclear security.

There will be three locations to vote in Loudoun: Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, Broad Run High School in Ashburn, and Mercer Middle School in Aldie. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21. A photo ID is required and a loyalty pledge to support Republican nominees may be requested.

Under ranked-choice ballots, voters will indicate their candidate preference in order. Ballots will be tallied in rounds until one candidate has a majority of votes. In each round, the candidate with the lowest vote total will be eliminated and ballots cast for them will be transferred the next ranked candidate.

More information is online at vagop10.org. 10th District GOP Candidates Meet at Patrick Henry College Debate￼