Cruelty Charges Filed after Dog Severely Injured

Following an investigation by Loudoun County Animal Services’ Humane Law Enforcement Division, two South Riding men have been charged with animal cruelty.

The investigation began earlier this month when the agency was contacted by the Humane Rescue Alliance, concerning a severely injured dog whose owner resided in Loudoun. The dog had been brought to a veterinary hospital in Washington, DC, with life-threatening injuries of a suspicious nature.

Investigators allege that the small lap dog, a 5-year-old female Shih Tzu type named Izzy, was cruelly treated by an 18-year-old Loudoun resident and his father. The dog suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken femur, broken vertebrae, broken rib, dislocated tail, and vision loss, among other injuries. Additionally, the dog’s owner did not seek immediate veterinary care. The dog remains hospitalized under the care of HRA.

Quentin Fischer is charged with felony animal cruelty and Henry Fischer, 65, is charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

A conviction of a Class 6 felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. Any person convicted may be prohibited by the court from possession or ownership of companion animals. A conviction of a Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.