Loudoun ADC Medical Team Awarded at Wellpath Conference

The contractor medical team at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center was presented with Facility of the Year honors for the Northeast Region during the Wellpath Health Service Administers Conference in Durham, NC.

The team was recognized for its efforts to provide exceptional service and compassionate care throughout the pandemic. Under a $5.4 million annual contract, Wellpath provides dental care, optical care, on-site care, substance abuse/detox programs, behavioral health services, comprehensive health appraisals, radiology and laboratory services, medically necessary diet programs, special needs and chronic care, continuity of care and discharge planning, patient health education and awareness programs, emergency and hospitalization arrangements, pharmaceutical supply, and medication management.

“I am very proud of the work being done at the adult detention center, from both our sworn and civilian staff, as well as our many partnerships, including private entities like Wellpath,” Sheriff Mike Chapman stated in announcing the award. “We work to ensure everyone housed at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center has the best opportunity to succeed upon their release. This not only includes re-entry and educational programs but their overall health and well-being.”

Wellpath is one of the largest correctional providers of medical care and mental healthcare treatment in jails and prisons operating in 34 states.

The firm also was a $5,000 contributor to Chapman’s 2019 re-election campaign.