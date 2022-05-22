Cao Wins 10th District Republican Primary

Retired Navy captain and Purcellville resident Hung Cao has won the Republican party nod to run against Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) in the 10th Congressional District this November.

Cao won by an 18-point margin on a ranked-choice distributed caucus ballot from among 11 candidates.

“I’m honored to have earned the Republican nomination. Last year, Virginians sent a clear message when they elected Governor Youngkin to lead our state in Richmond, and now, we are ready to send another message by electing a common-sense conservative outsider to represent this district in Washington,” Cao stated. “The Biden-Wexton agenda has failed our district in more ways than one, and it’s time we hold them accountable for the record crime rates, out-of-control inflation, botched foreign policy, and indoctrination of our children in the classroom.”

Cao is a combat veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia, and as a child his family fled Vietnam as refugees.

“I’ve spent my career in public service working to improve the lives of the children and families in our community, and I am excited to continue sharing my record of bipartisan success delivering for my constituents throughout this reelection campaign,” Wexton stated after the primary. “I’ve fought hard during my time in Congress to help families and small businesses weather the COVID crisis, enact legislation to create good-paying jobs by rebuilding our infrastructure, deliver key federal investments for our district through my role on the Appropriations Committee, author bills to support victims of abuse and domestic violence, and hold the Chinese government accountable for their human rights atrocities.”

The next election will be the first in the new 10th district, redrawn after the 2020 Census. Instead of reaching east and west, the district now reaches from Loudoun south through Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, Manassas, Manassas Park, much of Prince William County and a part of southwestern Fairfax County.