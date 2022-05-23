Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: To repair the reputation of the Democrat Party, we must unite to give a long time-out to all incumbent Democrat leaders, starting with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton.

During the past decade, the Democrat Party’s reputation has gone down the tubes, thanks mainly to their elected leaders across the country and here in Loudoun County. Even billionaire Elon Musk, a life-long Democrat, has recently opined, “They (the Democrats) have become the party of division and hate.”

Because our nation needs two respectable political parties to provide Constitutional checks and balances on each other, Republican voters should now help Democrat voters to expunge from the Democrat Party all of its current elected officials.

By my count, there are seven attributes that have soiled the Democrat Party’s reputation:

1. Haughtiness, such as that displayed by Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall, who haughtily denigrated an Asian-American man’s remarks as “ridiculous and offensive” at the BOS public hearing held May 11.

2. Unruliness, such as that displayed across the country by the Democrat-condoned mobs like Antifa and the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation Network, which is under scrutiny for scamming its monetary donors.

3. Negligence, such as that displayed by every Democrat office-holder who remains silent while President Biden’s handlers have destroyed the energy independence created by President Trump and caused our gas/diesel prices to go through the roof.

4. Groupthink, such as that displayed by Wexton, whose voting record aligns 100 percent with Leftist Nancy Pelosi’s voting record, according to voting scorecards published by Heritage Action for America, Conservative Review, and FreedomWorks.

5. Confliction, such as that practiced by Democrat politicians to create conflicts between the races by espousing nutty, race-baiting initiatives such as those promoted in Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project.

6. Absenteeism, such as that displayed by Wexton, who was nowhere to be found as her fellow Democrats in Richmond and on the Loudoun School Board messed up the lives and learning experiences of kids by closing schools for too long during COVID-19.

7. Obstructionism, such as that displayed by the Democrat-heavy Loudoun School Board, which continues, according to news reports, to try “to halt a special grand jury investigation into its handling of a pair of sexual assault cases at two high schools.”

The acronym that summarizes the initial letters of these seven Democrat attributes is “HUNGCAO,” which coincidentally and miraculously just happens to be, get this, the name of the Republican candidate, Hung Cao, who will be vying against Wexton in the upcoming election for the 10th district seat in the US Congress. Is that karma, or what?

So, let’s begin to repair the reputation of the Democrat Party by giving Wexton a long time-out from Congress and by replacing her with an outstanding American, Hung Cao.

Mike Panchura, Sterling