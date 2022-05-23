It was a warm weekend for touring western Loudoun—and visitors had plenty of things to see and do.
Loudoun’s Spring Farm Tour returned with dozens of local farms, ranging from the traditional to the brand-new.
It was a chance for visitors to meet the farmers, see how farms work, and maybe even play some games or buy some local goods. There were also farm tour prizes for high scores on Loudoun Farm Tour challenges, with prizes such as gift baskets of Loudoun-made products and family four-packs of passes to the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum. And the Spring Farm Tour also coincided with Hillsboro’s Gardens in the Gap and Middleburg’s Art in the Burg, giving visitors to western Loudoun plenty to do, see and shop.
Visitors to the Town of Hillsboro’s Gardens in the Gap at the Old Stone School enjoyed food, drinks, crafts, musical performances and “Eat, Drink & Be Literary,” a lecture by Chef Nora Pouillon.
And this year the Middleburg Arts Council and the Town of Middleburg gave Art in the Burg a fresh face for 2022. On top of the art on display like paintings, pottery, sculptures and photography, this year the event also included the Art in the Ox pop art exhibit inside Old Ox Brewery, a fashion show, the Hunt Country Music Festival, local chefs offering cooking demonstrations, and short musicals throughout the day.
One thought on “Photo Gallery: A Weekend for Springtime and Farms in Western Loudoun”
Thanks for this lovely photo essay. I know Western Loudoun sometimes feels abused and/or neglected. It’s good to see the area showcased in such a positive manner. Happy Spring Loudoun! P.S. — Renss Greene is not only a talented writer. She’s a great photographer!