Supervisors Launch South Riding Blvd., Defender Dr. Intersection Study

County staff members will evaluate whether the intersection of South Riding Boulevard and Defender Drive needs to move up in the county’s intersection improvement plans.

The intersection, across Rt. 50 from The Bellevue Conference & Event Center, already appears in the Intersection Improvement Program, but down the list with no current timeframe for funding that work. Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said he isn’t just trying to jump the line with the project. The intersection program’s rankings are based on traffic data from 2018, he said.

“We have a very unique situation here. We have an intersection in which one side of the intersection essentially didn’t have any development on it, and now it has a lot of development on it and the traffic conditions have changed,” he said. Near the intersection now are a Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, McDonald’s, Sunoco gas station, a fitness center and a hotel.

According to a report from his office, citing data from the Sheriff’s Office, the intersection has gone from seeing nine crashes from 2014-2018, to 10 crashes last year alone.

Other supervisors agreed to the study, on the condition that the board’s finance committee has a discussion about how it might affect changing the priority order in the Intersection Improvement Program. Supervisors approved the re-evaluation unanimously on May 17.