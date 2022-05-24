Girl Scouts Give Cookies to Hospital Hometown Heroes￼

Girl Scouts Troop 70224 delivered boxes of cookies to Inova Loudoun’s Lansdowne hospital May 17, calling them their “Hometown Heroes.”

The scouts had fundraised from local businesses including Mudskippers Pottery and the local John Deere dealership to provide the cookies. The scouts also donated cookies to their schools in appreciation of their teachers.

“We were thinking about more hometown heroes, so we decided that since doctors were working hard to keep people safe from COVID-19 that we would give them something to snack on,” said Charlotte Lilienkamp.

“It was incredibly thoughtful of the Girl Scouts to honor our hard working team,” said Amira Letona, Clinical Director, Intermediate Care Unit at Inova Loudoun Hospital. “We are grateful for the recognition and, of course, we are thankful for the cookies.”