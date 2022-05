Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving two adults at an Ashburn home. There is no indication of a threat to the community.



Deputies were called to Old Line Terrace along Belmont Ridge Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. May 24 to investigate the report of a man found dead outside a home. Woman also was found deceased inside the residence.



The investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

