Letter: Timothy Rush, Leesburg

Editor: We properly condemn the murderous white nationalism of the shooter in Buffalo, but support it in Ukraine. This has to stop.

In 2018, the U.S. House of Representatives voted that “none of the funds made available by the act [the 2018 Omnibus Spending bill] may be used to provide arms, training, or other assistance to the Azov Battalion” in Ukraine. A letter from 40 Democratic Congressmen to Mike Pompeo at the State Department the following year, demanded that the Azov Battalion, “a well-known ultranationalist militia organization in Ukraine that openly welcomes neo-Nazis into its ranks” be place on the Foreign Terrorist List.

The Azov Battalion, and kindred groups such as the Right Sector, Svoboda, Aydar, and C14, have been made an integral part of Ukraine’s military and security apparatus. The “heroes of Azovstal” who surrendered in Mariupol last week, were largely members of the Azov Battalion. When President Zelensky began peace negotiations with Russia in 2019, a promise he made which contributed to his overwhelming election victory that year, it was Ukraine’s neo-nazis who threatened Zelensky with lynching if he worked for peace. Zelensky backed off.

Congress has just voted a $40 billion package for Ukraine which includes a huge surge of untraceable heavy offensive weaponry. We should have learned our lesson from past years. Arming the Mujahedeen in Afghanistan led to Al Qaeda. Arming terrorists in Syria against the Assad government created ISIS.

The action of Congress adds to dangers of out-of-control developments which increase the potential of thermonuclear conflict with Russia. Top officials in the U.S., U.K. and NATO, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, openly state their determination to cripple Russia and its economy, using a heavily re-armed Ukraine as their proxy. Some, including members of the U.S. Senate, have called for preparing a preemptive nuclear strike on Russia. Elements in military planning circles increasingly argue the West can “win” a nuclear war. This last week, one of Britain’s preeminent think tanks, the Royal United Services Institute, proposed that the West deliberately create a “Cuban Missiles Crisis on steroids” over Crimea.

This madness has to stop. Any true friend of Ukraine must energetically demand that the U.S. back a ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Let’s provide $40 billion to a Ukraine returned to its neutral status, in the form of assistance in restoring Ukraine’s enormous agricultural and industrial potentials – not $40 billion of offensive weapons without accountability in an increasingly dangerous theater of nuclear chicken games.

Timothy Rush, Leesburg