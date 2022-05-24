Loudoun School Board Could Sell Independence High School Stadium Naming Rights

Tonight the School Board will consider an offer by Loudoun-based Prince Movers to sponsor the Independence High School athletic stadium.

Principal John G. Gabriel reported to the School Board that the proposed $242,000 sponsorship would span 10 years. The first year would bring in $50,000, while years two through nine of the agreement would bring in $24,000 each. The 10th year would have no cost attached.

Garbriel said that the funds could be used for campus enhancements such as flags and landscaping, instructional enhancements, a lacrosse wall, a batting cage, athletic equipment, and/or providing staff with professional development.

“In addition, we might also see what the staff feels is needed based on a needs assessment we will deliver for our accreditation this year. I am sure we will continue to come up with items with each passing day, and I am confident that there would be no shortage of ideas,” Grabriel wrote.

“It’s a very generous offer to the school and the School Board will benefit for a period of time with respect to the donation being made by the company Prince Movers to the school. I think it’s a winning operation for the school and I’ll support it,” Tom Marshall (Leesburg) said before the vote.

The School Board’s Finance and Operations Committee endorsed the proposal with a 3-0 vote.

For a school to rename a facility, it must receive permission from the School Board.

Prince Movers is based in Sterling and serves the Washington, DC, area.

Independence High School opened in 2019 and serves Ashburn and Brambleton.

The division has approved numerous facility sponsorships in the past, including more than $4 million in sponsorships of Claude Moore Foundation Labs at the Academies of Loudoun. Corporate facility sponsors include General Dynamics Information Technology, Holder Construction, Raytheon Corporation, Stantech, and F.H. Furr.

The largest sponsorship deal is Ratheon’s sponsorship of three lab facilities at the Academies of Loudoun for $520,000.