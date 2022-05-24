Loudoun Sheriff Plans Increased School Patrols After TX Shooting

Loudoun’s elementary school campuses may see a heightened law enforcement presence in the coming days, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, hours after 19 students and two adults were gunned down in a Texas school.

“In light of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary school and as we grieve with the City of Uvalde, Texas and the nation, #Loudoun residents will see an increased LCSO presence at elementary schools in the county to ensure that our community feels safe in their schools,” the agency posted on Twitter.

The extra patrols are precautionary.

“Although there is no connection to Loudoun County and no known threats, the increased presence is being conducted in an abundance of caution over the next several days,” the agency stated.