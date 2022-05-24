Loudoun Sheriff Plans Increased School Patrols After TX Shooting
Loudoun’s elementary school campuses may see a heightened law enforcement presence in the coming days, the Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, hours after 19 students and two adults were gunned down in a Texas school.
“In light of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary school and as we grieve with the City of Uvalde, Texas and the nation, #Loudoun residents will see an increased LCSO presence at elementary schools in the county to ensure that our community feels safe in their schools,” the agency posted on Twitter.
The extra patrols are precautionary.
“Although there is no connection to Loudoun County and no known threats, the increased presence is being conducted in an abundance of caution over the next several days,” the agency stated.
2 thoughts on “Loudoun Sheriff Plans Increased School Patrols After TX Shooting”
I give Sheriff Chapman credit for taking this necessary step. In related news, Dr. Ziegler announced there will be enhanced mental-health services available for students on Wednesday. I was also pleased the school board adopted a Gun Violence Awareness proclamation Tuesday night. (Shame on Mr. Hoyler for leaving the room shortly before the vote.) Gun violence is a major crisis for our country. We can’t sit back & do nothing. May the poor souls in Uvalde, Texas, Rest In Peace.
Such a horrific act of violence.
In Virginia, we know that the (D)s have fought tooth and nail to keep meaningful security measures out of schools. When will they change their tune and accept that “gun free zones” aren’t, and that they’re actually targets for evil doers?