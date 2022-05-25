Blake Returns Lansdowne Resort as Food, Beverage Director

Kevin Blake returns to Lansdowne Resort as its new director of Food and Beverage.

The chef, certified sommelier, and food and beverage executive comes to Lansdowne with more than 30 years of experience, most recently working at Creighton Farms. He also worked as a chef with Congressional Country Club and front of the house as director of Food and Beverage with Fairmont Hotels, Destination Hotels, Lansdowne Resort, Salamander Resort and Spa, Boar’s Head Inn, Wild Dunes Resort and Fairmont Hotels.