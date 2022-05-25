Increased Deputy Presence Planned for Loudoun Elementary Schools

The Sheriff’s Office announced that there will be an increased deputy presence near elementary schools in coming days, following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX that left at least 21 people dead.

It tweeted: “In light of the horrific shooting at Robb Elementary school and as we grieve with the City of Uvalde, Texas and the nation, #Loudoun residents will see an increased LCSO presence at elementary schools in the county to ensure that our community feels safe in their schools.”

In Loudoun, middle and high schools have designated School Resource Officers, or SRO’s, on each campus. Elementary school campuses, though, do not have full-time SRO’s.

“Although there is no connection to Loudoun County and no known threats, the increased presence is being conducted in an abundance of caution over the next several days,” the Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The announcement coincided with a School Board meeting where members of the public called for enhanced safety measures, and a Gun Violence Awareness Proclamation was unanimously approved. The proclamation was on the board’s agenda prior to the massacre in Texas on Tuesday.

During a discussion of the proclamation, Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) said that she hopes to facilitate community outreach to promote safe gun storage, something that has been done in her district before.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler shared with the board a statement he said would be sent to families on Wednesday morning.

“We know that students will process the news in different ways. Counselors and other members of our Unified Mental Health Team are available at each school building to assist students and staff who may need increased support,” he said. “As a former police chaplain, I know the devastation violence inflicts upon a community. I join with School Board in condemning the violence that plagues society, and in ensuring that LCPS and its law enforcement partners do everything in our power to keep our students and staff safe,” he said.

To access resources and support, Ziegler said parents and teachers should go to lcps.org/mentalhealthservices