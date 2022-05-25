Interview with GOP D10 Candidate Hung Cao

On May 24, Loudoun Now reporter Hayley Milon Bour spoke via phone with Hung Cao, GOP District 10 nominee.

First of all, were you surprised with your win?

I was surprised by the large margin by which we won

What issues do you think would turn Loudoun red and grab the voters here?

I think people have been poking at a sleeping bear and they cross a line when they mess with our kids. It’s bad enough that inflation has sky rocketed. Gas prices are at an all-time high. We don’t have baby food, they supply chain is abysmal. Security is bad in terms of lawlessness and illegal immigration. But when you start going after our kids, that was the final straw. That poked the sleeping bear.

So what role do you think Washington plays in education? A lot of candidates will likely hone in on ed. But, education is generally handled by localities – where does Washington come into play?

You’re absolutely right, education should be a local issue. But somehow, the department of education, a lot of funding comes directly to the schools. A lot of the money was supposed to come to proper ventilation but it doesn’t. And also, ee shouldn’t have been pushing CRT and also mask mandates. Kids are being kicked out of school because they’re not wearing masks, back a few years ago if a kid misses more than 10 days of school it’s called truancy. But now you’ll kick a kid out of school because they came close to somebody who had COVID. It’s really taken a wrong turn where the federal government has overreach. So what I want to do in Congress is make sure there’s not overreach.

From the department of education to the states to the counties to the schools. Not straight from the federal government to the schools.

You mention the mask issue which was massive here a couple months ago, but the mask mandates and COVID protocols have ended-

Have they? Because some of the states are bringing them back.

Some of them- that’s what I’m going to ask you- do you see that happening in VA?

Yeah, people say ‘masks don’t hurt’ but I have a friend whose poor ten year old son had strep throat. You know a lot of people who have strep through are asymptomatic. Well the mask caused him to get these pox. It looks like small pox on him. And it caused permanent scarring on him. And that’s detrimental to a ten-year-old kid. So, you say masks do no harm, but it did do a lot of harm to this ten year old kid.

Yes, similar situation to lawsuit the Youngkin admin got involved in. And then on the flipside, there was a lawsuit here in the district for special needs kids who want to be in classrooms but can’t be exposed to COVID, so the family wants masking. Do you you think there is any common ground that can be found on the issue?

You know that’s a great point. The ones that suffered the most were the special needs kids who needed their assistants to be there with them, and because of that they regressed in education. But for those kids with the special respiratory issues, that is one in a thousand. And we need to address that. That’s what that COVID money was supposed to be for, for HEPA filters.

For example on an aircraft the DOD did a study in 2020 to see ventilation in an aircraft. Because ventilation is so good in an aircraft is so good, you’d have to sit next to a patient, a person positive for COVID, for 54 hours before catching COVID from them. The longest flight is from Newark NJ to Singapore, and that’s 18 hours. So I’d have to sit on that flight three times over to catch COVID. So, if we have proper ventilation in school, that wouldn’t be an issue for that kid with respiratory issues.

Something GOP candidates are grappling with is January 6- eying voters who maybe could be swayed but do not want to be associated with Jan. 6. Where do you stand on what happened? And what should happen?

We should have full investigations. But what worries me more than January 6 is January 5. You know there were two IED’s. One placed on the DNC and one placed on the RNC. And the Vice President-elect of the United States was at the DNC headquarters that morning. So we had a woman place the IEDs that morning and we don’t know where that person is. So as a bomb tech, that worries me very much. All of the surveillance, all of the camera you have, you’re able to find out where grandma was on Jan. 6 but you can’t find out who placed two IEDs on the doorsteps of the RNC and DNC.

But Joe Biden- he won the election?

Again I’m going to tell you it’s very hard to understand how a person who hid in their basement the entire time got more votes than Barak Obama. It’s just very hard for me to understand that.

So there’s a question mark for you?

There’s definitely a lot of anomalies and a lot of rules that were not followed. Because of COVID we’re telling people that you don’t need to have certified an absentee ballot. Are you telling me you’re too scared for your life to have somebody certify an absentee ballot is… I guarantee people have been going to the supermarket, they have been going to get supplies. There’s just a lot of question marks, like you said.

So if you win the election, your term would overlap with President Biden’s presumably, do you recognize him as president?

Well he’s sworn in. yes he is sworn in. He’s the 46th president of the US. He took his oath of office.

And a topic you know a lot about. Just a horrible question to have to ask given then news from the today, but, gun control- where do you stand?

Gun control has never stopped anyone. Most people get bludgeoned to death and stabbed to death than they get shot. I mean it’s a tragedy, it’s an absolute tragedy. But if it’s not guns it’s going to be with pipe bombs. Or knives or hammers. People get bludgeoned to death a lot. What do we control? Fentanyl has killed a lot of people. It’s just evil there’s a lot of evil in the world and we’re not going to stop it with gun control.

I’ve got to ask you, I’ve lived in Japan and there are other examples internationally where mental health is very poor… Just looking at the public safety reports, there aren’t massacres elsewhere like this. There are stabbings and trucks driving into crowds. But not at the clip we’re seeing in America. I don’t think there’s a debate about-

I’m glad you said Japan because the day of the incident of 2012 where the kids were shot in the school in CT… Sandy hook… the same day, some guy went in Japan and stabbed 20 some kids in Japan.

I want to say the same week, I’ve got to check my facts on that… A mad man went into a school and stabbed more kids than Sandy Hook.

Again, evil is evil. Weather you use a gun or bludgeon someone to death… It’s not the instrument that kills the people, it’s evil that kills people.

Western Loudoun- what kind of progress should be made on infrastructure and cyber and connecting that part of Virginia?

You’re talking about the infrastructure bill and not a lot of the infrastructure bill handles that. A lot of the infrastructure bill handles charging stations for the electric vehicles, that not many of us own. It goes to Critical Race Theory issues. Not a lot of it goes to actual infrastructure and roads and even broadband. We need to make progress there. Especially down in Rappahannock, those poor guys you can’t even get cellphone service down there. Any kind of internet you can get you’ve got to use the satellite system.