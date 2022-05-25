Man Gets Probation for Mall Bathroom Photos

The Sterling man charged with shooting photos under the stall wall of a ladies’ bathroom at Dulles Town Center mall entered a no contest plea during a District Court hearing on Tuesday.

Alexander R. Mobasser, 22, was sentenced to six months of supervised probation and required to pay $91 in court costs.

The incident happened May 25, 2021, in the bathroom outside the Macy’s store. Mall security officers were notified and they contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Mobasser was charged following a two-month investigation.