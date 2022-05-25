Police Update Leesburg’s Most Dangerous Intersection List

Once again in 2021, the East Market Street/Cardinal Park Drive intersection ranked at the top of the Leesburg Police Department’s list for having the most crashes.

The East Market Street/Fort Evans Road intersection jumped from fifth place in 2020 to second in 2021. The Leesburg Bypass/Edwards Ferry Road intersection dropped from second in 2020 to third.

Rounding out last year’s most dangerous intersections were East Market Street/Battlefield Parkway and Battlefield Parkway/Miller Drive.