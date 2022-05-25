Ronald E. Baca, 1943-2022

Ronald E. Baca Sr., 78, of Ashburn, VA passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Ron was born on July 7, 1943 in Raton, New Mexico. He served four years in the Marine Corps, and graduated from George Mason University, where he then went on to work at Bethesda Sheet Metal Company until retirement.

Ron was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Cheshire; and his brother, Larry Baca. He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of almost 54 years; son, Ronnie; son-in-law Eric; daughters Debbie (Tim) and Julie (Mark); eight grandchildren; Nick, Jordan, Ayden, Emmy, Gavin, Maddox, Bennett, and Amelia; siblings Alan, Donnie, Kathy, and Gina; and numerous family and friends.

Ron’s biggest source of pride was his family, and his happiest times were spent with them in Colonial Beach, VA, eating crabs and listening to country music. His other passions were his friends, local sports teams – especially the Redskins – and the several cats that became part of the family.

We will miss his sense of humor, his kindness, and his love. Our hearts are broken, but will heal with wonderful memories and the love and support of family and friends. In lieu of a service, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.