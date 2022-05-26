￼LEA Still Short Membership for Unionization

This article has been updated from its original version to reflect that LEA is now targeting 70% employee membership before engaging in collective bargaining.

The Loudoun Education Association is still gathering membership authorization signatures, despite sending a letter to the school division in October 2021 requesting to begin collective bargaining.

The group said that the school division originally provided an incorrect number for the amount staff who needed to be represented in the group’s common denominator to achieve a majority membership before recognizing the union.

Additionally, the group originally sought to satisfy the state’s membership requirement of a simply majority. Now, LEA President Sandy Sullivan said, the group is seeking to obtain 70% of staff as members.

“The new goal we have is 70% because of the pushback we’ve received along through the process so we want to make sure that between retirees and new hires, we don’t fall short,” Sullivan said.

She did not share the number for the membership shortfall, but she said that the group will need to work through the summer to meet the new goal.

State legislation passed in 2021 allowed public employees in Virginia to engage in collective bargaining with their employers. To represent a workforce, a union must prove support from a majority of employees in a defined bargaining unit.