Ashburn Deaths Investigated as Murder-Suicide

The deaths of two adults at an Ashburn home on Tuesday is being investigated as a suspected domestic-related murder-suicide, the Sheriff’s Office stated today.

The deputies were called to Old Line Terrace along Belmont Ridge Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. May 24 for a report of a man, identified as John N. Ratib Sharmoukh, 45, who was located dead outside the home. An adult female, Mariam A. Farouk Kamal, 31, was found dead inside the residence.

The investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office.