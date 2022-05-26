Juveniles Suspected of Pellet Gun Shooting Spree

The Sheriff’s Office is investing a string of Wednesday night shootings in which four people reported they were hit with pellets.

According to the report, shortly after 7:30 p.m. May 25, deputies were called to Killawog Terrace in Ashburn, where a man reported he had been shot by projectiles from what he believed was a BB gun. He said the shots were fired from a black Volkswagen Beetle.

A short time later, another person called 911 to report that he and another person had been struck by pellets as well. They also reported the suspects were in a black Volkswagen Beetle

Another victim reported that while running on Marblehead Drive toward Gloucester Parkway, he observed a black Volkswagen drive in his direction and a projectile was fired at him, striking his sunglasses.

Deputies found the vehicle in the area of Gloucester Parkway and Ashburn Village Boulevard. Four juvenile males were in the car along wtith three Orbeez-type pellet guns.