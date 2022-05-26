Letter: Susan Platt, Leesburg

Editor: I have been politically active my entire life. I fought hard for issues I thought were right and that I believed in.

The past few years, I have taken a back seat. Maybe because I was getting older, dealing with an ailing spouse or just letting the next generation carry the banners.

Maybe because I was disgusted in the turn our politics has taken. We keep going backwards restricting rights of women and African Americans. It has to stop. We have to ask ourselves if we will let this happen.

The killing of 19 children this week in Uvalde by an 18-year-old with an assault weapon was like a slap across the face. I keep thinking about my 5-year-old granddaughter—and her brother or sister on the way—and the dangers they have to face.

Seeing former congressman and Democratic candidate for governor in Texas, Beto O’Rourke, stand up to the hypocritical politicians on stage yesterday and say enough is enough was the spark I really needed. That was bravery. He was called a “sick son of a bitch” for standing up and challenging the “leaders” on stage beholding to the NRA. They are the feckless ones—they are the sick ones.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We shouldn’t have to fear for our lives every single day. We don’t have to let a small number of politicians impose their distorted view on the rest of us.

We can stand up to these politicians. We need to stand up to these politicians. Last week ,it was 10 African Americans gunned down, this week its 19 children. What will it be next week?

We all need to be like Beto. Be Like Beto.

Susan Platt, Leesburg