Loudoun Supervisors Eye Countywide Arts Plan￼

By Will Murphy

The Board of Supervisors’ Ad Hoc Committee on Advisory Boards is supporting a proposal to create a countywide arts plan.

Members of the county’s Art Advisory Committee suggested the $450,000 arts plan based on improvements in Virginia Beach. It could include projects such as more formal gallery space for art, relocation of pieces for accessibility, sculpture walks added to public courtyards and garden spaces, and a mobile art van intended to spread all types of art to new communities.

The proposal was met with excitement from county supervisors who praised the Art Advisory Board members for their work of cataloging all of the government owned artworks and other improvements around the county. Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) added that along with these projects, the board should also look into renovations on previously established areas for the arts.

The ad hoc committee voted 3-0 on May 15 to recommend the full Board of Supervisors fund the arts plan.

Will Murphy is a senior at Tuscarora High School completing his capstone project at Loudoun Now.