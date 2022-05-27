After State of the County Address, Randall Announces COVID-19 Positive Test

On Friday, two days after delivering her annual State of the County address to a packed Loudoun County boardroom, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) announced she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Randall said she made the announcement about an hour after testing positive, and took a test every day this week— testing negative every time until Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution and because I’m in the public so often, I test every three or four days,” she wrote in the brief announcement. “This week, because of my State of the County address, I tested everyday. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday I tested negative. However, yesterday I was unusually tired, my throat was ‘scratchy’ and I had a cough. I don’t have a fever and thankfully, no other person in my house has tested positive.

“I’m at home where I will remain until I have two consecutive negative tests.”

Randall is the first member of the Board of Supervisors to announce a positive COVID-19 test.