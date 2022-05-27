Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: It’s about a flag. I’ve been irritated, incensed, horrified and just plain angry for the past three plus years. Why?

Because the very day Rep. Jennifer Wexton moved into her new office on Capitol Hill she marked the occasion by removing a POW/MIA flag that had been outside the VA-10 office for years and replaced it with a Rainbow flag.

All this time I have tried to understand the clueless thought process that allowed her to demonstrate such monumental disrespect for service members who had given their all in sacrifice for this great country. In my opinion it was also a slap in the face to every veteran and all those active service members today. I am not from a military family, but I count myself as a very grateful citizen.

Given her 100% party-line voting record, I believe she would actually have swapped out the American flag if she thought she could get away with it. I hope, and trust, that Hung Cao will remedy this outrageous insult on his first day in office.

Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn