Remembering the Fallen on Memorial Day

While Memorial Day weekend will be a time for picnics and pool parties for many, several community events are planned to put the focus on the lives lost in military service.

The largest event is the annual Memorial Day Observance in Leesburg, which will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30 on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds.

Lt. Gen. Bruce T. Crawford, U.S. Army (retired) will be the keynote speaker. Mayor Kelly Burk also will make remarks before placing a wreath at the war memorials in honor of all soldiers, sailors, marines, and airmen who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country.

The public is encouraged to attend. In the event of rain, the event will take place at the Leesburg Senior Center, 102 North Street, NW.

Lovettsville: Gather at the Lovettsville Veterans Memorial on the Zoldos Square for the town’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony to honor military personnel who we have lost in the service of their country. This year’s ceremony will be Monday, May 30th at 11 a.m.

Purcellville: The town will honor fallen veterans during a ceremony beginning at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Town Hall. Sergeant Eric M. Wilson, U.S. Army (retired) will be the guest speaker. The crowd will then walk to the tear drop for a wreath-laying, 21-gun salute and playing of Taps.

Taylorstown: The annual Taylorstown Memorial Day ceremony, including the firing of salutes with period firearms, will be held at the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church cemetery, 13266 Taylorstown Road, starting at 11 a.m. Monday. Lunch is available for purchase. Donations will be devoted to cemetery upkeep.

Round Hill: Round Hill’s Memorial Day service will be held at the town park at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, as part of the day-long Hometown Festival. The program includes speeches and a wreath-laying ceremony.