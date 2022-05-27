Staggered Terms Signed into Law; School Board Members will Draw Lots

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill enacting staggered terms for Loudoun County School Board members today, after his attempt to use the bill to shorten terms for board members failed in the state Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Del. David Reid (D-32), sought to make technical updates to 2021 legislation to stagger the terms of the nine School Board members. It passed in the state house with a 100-0 vote, and in the Senate with a 39-0-1 vote.

The attempt to move the elections was met with praise from some School Board critics, while enraging Democrats.

“I think what has happened is this has gone way beyond the political issues that were going on that the governor was using and has now really crossed the line and gotten into the undermining of democratic principles,” Reid said during an April 20 legislative debrief.

The House voted to adopt Youngkin’s amendment on April 27 with a 51-48 vote, but the senate rejected the recommendation the same day with a vote of 22-18.

The Loudoun County Electoral Board will draw lots to determine the members of four of the nine county electoral districts who will be elected for two-year terms.