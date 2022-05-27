Tillett Scholarship Launches with $220K Gift

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties received a $220,000 gift to establish a Val and Bill Tillett Scholarship.

The gift will provide scholarships for students enrolled in Northern Virginia Community College’s horticulture program—of which Val Tillett is a graduate.

Val and Bill Tillett were longtime dairy farmers with deep roots in Loudoun’s agricultural community.

Val Tillet worked in advertising in New York City before moving to Loudoun and seeking to express her artistic abilities in stained glass and, eventually, in landscaping. She said it took 12 years to complete her landscaping degree at the community college, supported by the teachers in the program.

“The Tilletts are a community gem and Loudoun legacy,” said Community Foundation CEO Amy Owen. “They’ve generously shared tangible and touchable history with Loudoun County, and now, they’ve taken a powerful step that will touch lives today, tomorrow, and into forever through vocational education and the Val and Bill Tillett Scholarship Fund. We couldn’t be more honored to steward their legacy.”