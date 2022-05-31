Cox Named President of JK Moving

JK Moving Services has promoted David Cox to president. Cox will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations of the nation’s largest independently owned moving and storage company. Chuck Kuhn will remain CEO of the company he founded 40 years ago.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of David Cox to president of JK Moving Services. He is a natural leader and his industry knowledge, focus on technology and innovation, as well as keen business sense have helped our company grow even during the global pandemic,” Kuhn, stated in announcing the change. “I will remain firmly involved with the company, however responsibility for day-to-day operations for both the Residential and Commercial Divisions will rest with David. This move helps position us to take full advantage of new opportunities and changing market dynamics.”

Cox served for five years the company’s executive vice president for residential moving services, responsible for ensuring strategic growth and profitability across the division while managing operations and the overall residential team. Before joining to JK, Cox served in senior leadership roles with some of the most prominent brands in the moving and storage industry. He graduated from Carleton College in Minnesota before serving two years in the Peace Corps teaching English to students in Albania.

“JK Moving is an American success story—a company built from the ground up by a visionary founder with a great team and service. I am proud to be helping lead the next chapter, positioning this company for further growth and success,” Cox stated.

