Letter: Dennis B. Boykin IV,  Leesburg

Editor: It seems that lately everything is political, but at the Veterans of Foreign Wars we strive to avoid that as best we can. Our mission is to support veterans, their families, and (most importantly) the families of the fallen, and for those of you who contribute to our efforts, we thank you.

Since the dissolution of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Political Action Committee in 2010 (less than 20 years after its founding), the VFW has maintained a strictly non-partisan position and will not endorse political candidates. The VFW’s position is clear: We have VFW members in politics on both sides of the aisle, and we’re proud of their service to the community, but we can’t endorse them directly. This becomes a concern when partisan politicians turn public ceremonies into campaign events.

At this week’s Memorial Day ceremony in Leesburg, I was disappointed to see overt political statements from both sides of the aisle, which stained the intent of this solemn ceremony. I believe the politicization of this ceremony was grossly disrespectful to those who gave their lives for our nation. I expect that this event should focus on those who have given “the last full measure of devotion” and not be an extension of someone’s political campaign.

The first target of my concern is the Loudoun County Republican Committee, which put up a banner for political purposes at the ceremony. In my opinion, this was not appropriate. Although it may have been a subtle gesture, and I certainly have put my life on the life for their right to free speech, I believe that the LCRC owes the community an apology for trying to make Memorial Day political.

Unfortunately, they weren’t the only ones. Despite the VFW’s request in advance of the ceremony not to do so, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk turned her introduction of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton into a political commercial that lasted more than several minutes and left many members of the audience, including me, feeling very uncomfortable. While I appreciate the congresswoman’s faithful service to our nation—and her speech was not political—the VFW had already expressed concern about her politicization of this ceremony to Mrs. Burk in writing, and Mrs. Burk’s response was less than forthcoming.

And, frankly, insulting.

Mrs. Burk ignored these concerns and accosted us with her political agenda, and for that I believe Mrs. Burk owes the community an apology. In fact, so does the LCRC. They both should know better. I look forward to hearing Mrs. Burk’s apology from the dais at the next meeting of the Town Council. I expect the LCRC will want to do the same in a public format.

Dennis B. Boykin IV, Leesburg

[The author is a combat veteran, a prior keynote speaker at the Leesburg’s Memorial Day event, and serves as an officer in VFW Post 1177 of Loudoun County.]