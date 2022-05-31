Letter: Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn

Editor: Last year the commonwealth elected the most diverse trio to ever lead Virginia. Not much was made of their diversity because they were all extremely qualified candidates, and its long past time to begin to judge people on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

However, it was not long before the racist, hypocritical left began referring to Attorney General Miyares as “little Fidel” because he is a first-generation Cuban. One can only imagine what racist witticisms they will employ when trying to denigrate VA-10 Republican candidate Hung Cao.

Will they find it amusing that a Viet Nam immigrant, like so many of the recent immigrants in Loudoun County, loves and appreciates all the values and opportunities offered to them in the United States, and are determined to preserve and fight for these values? In Cao’s case, those opportunities included graduating with the first class of Thomas Jefferson High School of Science & Technology before attending the U.S. Naval Academy and establishing an outstanding career as a much decorated naval officer.

What negative stigmatizing label will they apply to his home-schooling family? Something that makes perfect common sense for a family of five children that has moved 12 times in the service of their country and he is, understandably concerned about the erosion of excellence and the apparent discrimination of Asians at his old, beloved, high school.

We know we can expect screeds of “labels” from the comedians on the left, but it will be interesting to see the attempts to smear this decorated veteran while working to hide the racist hyperbole they generally apply.

There are two sides to many issues. We all know where Rep. Wexton stands because her 100% Nancy Pelosi voting record over four years has brought us unprecedented high prices for gasoline and groceries that continue to escalate daily, and while she has been very vocal in her support for transgenders, she was uncommonly silent when a Virginia Tech swimmer was cheated out of her rightful place on the podium and when a skirt wearing boy sexually assaulted a girl in a girls’ bathroom in a Loudoun County high school

On her first day in office, Wexton removed a flag honoring POW/MIA victims who sacrificed their all for this country, and replaced it with the Rainbow flag. That was an insult to all military members and every veteran that I hope Hung Cao will rectify on HIS first day in office.

Ellie Lockwood, Ashburn